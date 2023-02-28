Focalistic, Wizkid and Davido added as Afro Nation Portugal 2023 headliners

While we’ll be experiencing winter in June here in South Africa, African stars will be chasing summer and partying up a storm at the Afro Nation Portugal 2023. The event, which is taking place at Praia Da Rocha Beach, Portimao, The Algarve, from June 28 - 30, sees South Africa’s Focalistic and Nigerian superstars Wizkid and Davido added to the line-up.

On Thursday, June 29, Star Boy is expected to keep the crowd at bay with his hits, including “Essence”, “Mighty Wine” and “Blessed”. He joins Little Simz, Asake, Tayc, BNXN, Black Sherif, Victony, Ms Banks and Tyla. Focalistic joins Scorpion Kings, Major League DJz and Uncle Waffles as headliners at the Piano People Stagea and will be performing on Friday, June 30. The Amapiano People Stage, set to keep people dancing all night, will also see Musa Keys, Sir Trill, DBN Gogo, Young Stunna, Vigro Dee and Moonchild Sanelly performing live.

Also on the Friday line-up is Davido, who will be performing alongside 50 Cent, Booba, Fireboy DML, Vegedream, Gabzy, Sauti Sol, Gyakie and Soraia Ramos. Afro Nation Portugal organisers are pleased with adding more talented artists to perform at this year’s festival. "These artists represent the very best of African music and culture, and we can't wait to see them perform on our beautiful beach stage.