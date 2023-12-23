WATCH: Vusi Nova breaks down while paying tribute to his beloved friend Zahara

Local musician Vusi Nova struggled to contain his tears while speaking about his dear friend Bulelwa Mkutukana, popularly known as Zahara. He was one of hundreds in attendance at the multi-award winning songwriter and singer’s funeral on Saturday held at East London International Convention Centre.

While taking to the podium, a visibly distraught Nova took a few seconds to compose himself before delivering a heartfelt tribute to the 36-year-old. “Bulelwa was special, she was extraordinary,” said Nova while wiping away tears.

[WATCH] Musician Vusi Nova was emotional when he paid tribute to his friend, Zahara Mkutukana. "She was the one person who understood me and I understood her."#Newzroom405 #RIPZahara #ZaharaFuneral pic.twitter.com/8sq8qRUNAF — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) December 23, 2023 “For me, right now, she was the one person who understood me. I understood her. Bulelwa took, literally, my secrets to the grave,” he added. “She took all my secrets to the grave,” Nova repeated. “I want to promise her I will take her secrets to the grave.”

Nova relayed a story of when Zahara was in hospital, the Thursday before she passed. "I walked in there as usual in the morning,“ he explained and immediately thought the worst had happened because she wasn’t in her usual ward. He added she had been moved to a private room ”without all pipes.“ He scolded his friend and told her to not “ever scare him again.”

Nova then performed one of Zahara’s most popular hymns ‘Lizalis'idinga Lakho’ which she previously recorded with the Soweto Gospel Choir. TS Record co-owner TK Nciza was also one of the many guest speakers who shared their experience of working with Zahara. "It took me 30 seconds to see such a wonderful talent. Immediately I envisioned; I saw something extraordinary,“ Nciza said.

Upon seeing her perform for the first time, he made up his mind to go back to the Eastern Cape, and eventually convinced his wife to let the singer stay with them. In 2011 when he believed she was ready, they then started recording and Mzansi was introduced to the soulful singer we now know as Zahara.

We have come to bury a legend, a life gone too soon who kept us strong in spirit and soul



Zahara must be remembered as an African icon!



Lala Ngoxolo Ma’Sthathu 🕊️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QqwtAizyDK — Sinawo Thambo (@Sinawo_Thambo) December 23, 2023 The ‘Loliwe’ singer’s funeral procession didn’t go without any hitches. According to eNCA’s Ronald Masinda, taxi drivers from Phumlani where the funeral was taking place, blocked the road.