WATCH: What’s wrong with Babes Wodumo? Fans seek answers after Metro FM Music Awards appearance

Babes Wodumo’s appearance at the Metro FM Music Awards over the weekend has left her fans uneasy and concerned for her well-being. Their distress was evident from the numerous comments and messages pouring in on social media.

It seemed like something wasn’t quite right, and her fans could sense it. The Metro FM Awards showcased a moving tribute to the late Kwaito and Durban music legend Mandla “Mampintsha” Shimora Maphumulo, who passed away in December 2022 after suffering a stroke. He left behind his beloved wife and fellow Gqom legend, Babes Wodumo.

Initially, there were assurances from Durban-based musicians like Afrotainment frontman DJ Tira that they would protect and take care of Wodumo. However, recent events have raised doubts about the genuineness of these promises. DJ Tira, the winner of the Best Kwaito/Gqom category at the Metro FM Awards 2023, beat out the fan-favourite single “Ngeke” by Big Nuz, which was also the Song of the Year 2022 winner on Ukhozi FM.

During his acceptance speech, DJ Tira and the Afrotainment team brought Babes on stage to celebrate their win. This was after their outstanding performance during the Kwaito/Gqom medley. However, eagle-eyed viewers and the public couldn’t help but notice Wodumo’s body language during DJ Tira’s speech.

Shame Babes Wodumo Looks Sooo SAD , Maybe She Misses Her Husband



I feel Like She Was Forced on Stage By DJ Tira

#MetroFMAwards Sete Babes Wodumo Sjava Nasty C #metrofmawards2023 Sjava pic.twitter.com/ERLiLzO5Sb — ® (@RybroX_) May 6, 2023 It was apparent from the visuals shared that she was not at ease on stage with DJ Tira and his crew. Opinions were divided as to why the enigmatic "Wololo" maestro appeared ill at ease on stage.

Some surmised that she was still grappling with the profound loss of her beloved spouse. Others whispered that perhaps she had overindulged in a few too many libations, while some asserted that she harboured a beef with DJ Tira. “Overwhelmed kuphi! She is drunk,” commented one tweep, while another said, “Nooooo actually Babes has been feeling lonely, Tira is helping her. She actually said so.”