Babes Wodumo urges fans to vote for ‘Ngeke’ to bag wins at Metro FM Music Awards

The countdown is on for the Metro FM Music Awards taking place on May 6 at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga. Artists are pushing for those final votes that can help them clinch victory in their nominated categories.

One artist doing so is Babes Wodumo on the behalf of her late husband, Mandla Maphumulo, better known as Mampintsha. Mampintsha was a part of the award-winning group Big Nuz, that have been nominated in three categories - song of the Year, best duo and best kwaito/gqom. Wodumo, in a recent Facebook live, urged Mampintsha’s and her own fans to vote for the group in the nominated categories.

“Siya vota. Please vote for Big Nuz. Please make sure you vote for Big Nuz. So guys please do me a favour and vote. I will dance. They've been nominated in the best duo, best kwaito/gqom and song of the year. Please do this for my husband if he were here he would've been happy,” Wodumo said. The song when it was released was an instant favourite among fans but the passing of Mampintsha elevated it with many blasting it in his memory. Wodumo also performed the songs at her various gigs. “Ngeke” went on to be announced as the top-voted song on Ukhozi FM for the 2022/2023 crossover.