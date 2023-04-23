Lerato Kganyago and Katlego Maboe to host Metro FM Music Awards

South African Film and Television Award (Safta)-winning TV presenters Lerato ‘LKG’ Kganyago and Katlego Maboe have been announced as the hosts of the Metro FM Music Awards 2023. The awards ceremony will be held on May 6 at Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga.

The commercial radio station announced that Kganyago and Maboe were chosen for their skills to host the awards. “The two presenters exude class and high energy, elements that embody the prestigious Metro FM Awards,” read a media statement. Kganyago expressed that she was thrilled and honoured to be co-hosting the awards with Maboe and promised to deliver nothing but the best on the big night.

Known for always going out with her fashion looks, Kganyago will most likely have several outfits at the awards. “As a long-standing member of the Metro FM family with seven years of experience, and with a solid background in live television and broadcasting, I understand the significance of this event and I am confident in my ability to deliver an exceptional experience for South Africa's music fans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lerato Kganyago (@leratokganyago) “The MMAs are a true highlight of the year for music lovers, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it all. Together with Maboe, we promise to bring an unparalleled level of class, energy, and excitement to the stage.

“Get ready for a night that will leave you mesmerised and craving for more, as we celebrate the very best of South African music with the industry's leading artists and producers.” Maboe, who can’t wait for the big night added: "I am absolutely thrilled to be chosen as the host of the Metro FM Music Awards 2023! “It is an incredible honour to be part of such a prestigious event, and I am super excited to be hosting alongside the talented Kganyago.