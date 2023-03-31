K.O tops nominees list for Metro FM Music Awards with the late AKA and Sjava not too far behind

K.O emerged as the most nominated artist for the upcoming 2023 Metro FM Music Awards when the SABC announced the list of nominees on Thursday night. The awards, which are back after a six year hiatus, will be taking place on May 6 at Mbombela Stadium, in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, and will be broadcast live on SABC 1.

The awards will be taking place on 06 May 2023, at Mbombela Stadium, in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, and will be broadcast live on SABC 1.#KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/KpCqVMlzGZ — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) March 30, 2023 The SABC held an exclusive nomination announcement party at Polo Room, Inanda Club, Sandton on Thursday evening. During proceedings, there were performances from the likes of Sino Msolo and Makhadzi. K.O bagged a total of seven nominations off the back of his dominant, record-breaking single, “Sete”. He was nominated for Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration Song, Best Hip Hop Artist, Best Male Artist, Best Music Video and Best Viral Challenge.

The late rapper AKA and Sjava were close behind as they grabbed six nominations apiece. They were both nominated in the categories of Best Male Artist, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration Song. Sjava bagged two other nominations for Best Afro-Soul Pop and Best Styled Artist, while the late AKA was nominated for Best Hip Hop Artist and Best Music Video. AKA’s former manager Nhlanhla “Nivo” Ndimande shared: “Thank you to all the artists for the amazing music and for trusting us to help build. Thank you to all the collaborators, producers, engineers, partners, publicists, radio team, all our DSP Partners and the fans for showing so much love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Life Of Nivo™ (@lifeofnivo) Earlier in the week, Metro FM business manager, Ms Kina Nhlengethwa, stated that the station had gone the extra mile to ensure that there were measures in place to properly screen all entries received in order to vet if they complied with the relevant rules of the awards. “The rules, regulations and submission checklist were all published on Metro FM platforms,” said Nhlengethwa. “As the awards are based on the public voting for their favourite artist/s in the respective categories, we urge the nominees to go out hard and campaign to their fans!” To vote, dial *120*45787# and follow the prompts. USSD rates charged at R1.50 per minute.