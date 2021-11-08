WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu forcefully kissed by fan

From groping to forced kisses, to slipping their hands between her thighs, where do we draw the line as fans? In recent times, we’ve witnessed fans, both male and female, stroke Zodwa Wabantu’s backside while others went as far as sticking their dirty fingers inside the panties, touching her private parts.

This is just a string of recent incidents involving fans touching Zodwa inappropriately while performing on stage. In a video clip shared on her Instagram page, a lady is seen grabbing Zodwa’s head and force kissing her, all the while the other attendees are fiddling with her behind at a gig in the Eastern Cape, this past weekend. It is clear on the video that the local entertainer is uncomfortable with fans overstepping the boundaries.

Watch the video below: Check out some of the fans' reactions on Instagram and Twitter. "Sometimes the crowds really unsettle me. She's forcing you to kiss her," commented @coffee_bae.

“This is sexual harassment,” said another user who goes by the name Rabasotho. “Not only that there’s people literally forcing their whole hand up her Butt men and women smh🤦🏾‍♂️,” wrote DeCarlos Atkins. “The way they shove their hands up your skirt is so cringy and triggering,” expressed @queenlee_raa.

“Yoooohhh no, this is so scary.. Being touched everywhere without your consent,” tweeted @Omphile_Katlego. In 2019, a video clip emerged on social media where a man was seen rubbing Zodwa’s butt while reaching under her skirt and fondling her behind. Zodwa previously explained that she does not mind her fans kissing and touching during her performances. She, however, insisted that she will walk away if and when she feels uncomfortable.

“Guys, whether you touch me or whether you do whatever to me when I am on stage, I don’t have a problem with that,” said Zodwa. Having said that, does this mean that Zodwa is okay with or must be subjected to sexual harassment each time she performs? Popularly known for her risqué dance moves and nudity, Zodwa got tongues wagging again, when a video of her taking off her panties live on stage went viral.