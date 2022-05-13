Zahara to Kaizer Chiefs: ‘Help me save my house’

Multi-award winning vocalist and songwriter Zahara is convinced Kaizer Chiefs could be the answer to her financial woes. The “Phendula” hitmaker has pleaded with Kaizer Motaung, the owner of football club Kaizer Chiefs to sponsor her concert, so she can raise funds to save her Roodepoort mansion.

According to recent reports, the star has defaulted on her bond payments and subsequently her house was set to be auctioned on May 9. The star is negotiating with Nedbank to hold off the auction. Speaking to Daily Sun, this week, Zahara said she needed a venue, in this case, a stadium, and sound equipment to host a benefit concert. “I want to approach Kaizer Chiefs to help me. I promise to do great. I just want to have a concert, not just for me but my fans and family too,” she said.

“I just want to sing my heart out. I can do a three-hour show. All I’m asking for is the sound equipment, stadium, and ambulances as well as other things.” The star said she “specifically” asked the club because she’s been a fan of Kaizer Chiefs for many years. Meanwhile, Zahara’s six music award trophies were stolen during a house burglary at her Roodepoort home.

In an interview with Drum, Zahara confirmed that there was a burglary at her Joburg home during the Easter weekend. The “Loliwe” hitmaker said she wanted her trophies back. “I left home on the weekend of Easter and returned on Thursday 21 April. There was no break-in at the house. Everything was exactly where I found it.

“The thief did not take anything else besides the six Samas and I want them back,” Zahara said. With Covid-19 having hit the art industry the hardest, it’s no secret that many local artists are still undergoing serious financial challenges. Kwaito legend Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini, publicly Bonginkosi Dlamini, has acknowledged that he is struggling financially.

