Zoleka Mandela turns to social media, asks fans what she should do with her frozen eggs

Zoleka Mandela has revealed what could form part of her last will and testament, should she pass away. Zoleka Mandela, who is the daughter of Zindziswa Mandela and granddaughter of the late Nelson Mandela, opened up about her battle with cancer and has been an inspiration to many South Africans.

Mandela had previously been diagnosed with and beat breast cancer twice. However, in August this year, she took to her social media pages and revealed that cancer had returned and she had been diagnosed with bone metastasis. According to Mayo Clinic, bone metastasis occurs when cancer cells spread from their original site to a bone.

She said the diagnosis came after she consulted with her general practitioner after battling a painful back for more than a month and “excruciating” pain she could no longer tolerate in her left rib. Later that month, she gave an update about her diagnosis, saying one of the scans revealed cancer in her liver and lungs. Mandela said she was living on borrowed time. “Yesterday (29.08.2022) marked my official diagnosis. The CT scan has revealed cancer, both in my liver and lungs.

“I am yet to receive feedback regarding my Bone scan, to establish whether I have cancer beyond my ribs. I am hanging on by a thread,” she wrote. As she has come to terms with her cancer diagnosis, Mandela is set on leaving her affairs in order. The activist took to Twitter to ask for advice on what to do with her frozen eggs.

Her question comes after she realised that she no longer has enough time to have a child naturally or via surrogacy, as that would likely mean she will not be able to take care of or even see the child grow up. She carried out a poll on Twitter on what to do with her remaining frozen eggs, and users voted that she should donate them anonymously. You can see the results of the poll below: