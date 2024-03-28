Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has not been arrested

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer has described the raids on the rapper's homes as an "excessive show of force and hostility". The 54-year-old star's legal team has responded after the musician's properties in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security amid an ongoing sex trafficking and sexual assault investigation against him.

Combs was not at either property when the raids took place. In a statement, Combs' lawyer said: "Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.

"Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way." The raid comes amid the mounting lawsuits recently filed against Bad Boy Records founder Combs including allegations of assault and human trafficking – all of which have been denied by the entertainer. Court documents name other A-list celebrities, including Prince Harrry, and associates who he associated with who may be called to testify.

It's not yet known whether Combs was the target of the investigation. However, his team has now described the raids as "nothing more than a witch hunt". They said: "This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgement of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.