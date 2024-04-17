WATCH: OJ Simpson estate will not pay victims families

OJ Simpson died on April 10 aged 76 from prostate cancer nearly 30 years after he was acquitted of the double-murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, 35, and 25-year-old Ron Goldman, and gossip has spread online that he used his last breaths to admit to their murders. But a source has now told TMZ the talk is “totally false”, adding that “nothing about the LA thing came up or was even thought about.”

The “LA thing” was the knife killings of Nicole and Ron in 1994 at her house in Los Angeles. Simpson was acquitted of their murders after his 11-month ‘Trial of the Century’, during his ‘Dream Team’ of nine top attorneys. He was found liable for Nicole and Ron’s deaths in a civil case brought by the families of the victims, which ended with Simpson being ordered to pay $33 million (about R660 million) in compensation – which he never paid.

Malcolm LaVergne, who is handling OJ Simpson's estate, said the former football star will be cremated and there are no immediate plans for a public memorial. Simpson's four surviving children are the only beneficiaries of his assets. Regarding the claims from Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman’s family, the estate is sent to oppose any claims. Goldman's father, Fred Goldman, who was the lead plaintiff in the civil case, always said the issue was never the money, it was only about holding Simpson responsible. And he said in a statement Thursday that with Simpson's death, “the hope for true accountability has ended.”