OJ Simpson is estimated to have died with a net worth of $3 million (about R57 million). The acquitted double-murder suspect, who died aged 76 from prostate cancer on April 10, said an attorney, has passed away without giving “penance” to the families of his murdered ex-wife Nicole Brown, 35, and her 25-year-old waiter friend Ron Goldman.

Simpson was ordered to pay them millions of dollars in compensation when he was found liable for their deaths in a civil case, following his acquittal in 1995 in a criminal trial. Celebrity Net Worth puts his net worth at $3 million (about R57 million) and The Independent has reported he had a “constant source of income” through pensions, which creditors and the Goldman family apparently cannot legally obtain. He is said to have received $42,000 (about R793,257.78) a year in Social Security, a pension from Screen Actors Guild and between $125,000 (R2 382, 368.75) and $300,000 (R5,717,685.00) annually in an NFL pension from his days as a running back.

When Simpson separated from his ex-wife Nicole he agreed to pay Nicole a once off lump sum of $433,750 (R 8 266,819.56) and an additional $10,000 (R190,529.80) in child support. His $3 million fortune looks to be going to his four surviving children Sydney, Jason, Justin and Arnelle Simpson. His daughter Aaren drowned as a toddler in a swimming pool accident in 1979.

Even though Simpson was cleared of Nicole and Ron’s 1994 murders in criminal court, a civil trial found him liable for their deaths and he was ordered to pay $33.5 million (about R660,441,049.50) in compensation. In the wake of his death, Simpson was said to have died owing more than $100 million (about R1.8 billion) to the families of his butchered Nicole and Ron. Lawyer David Cook told the Daily Mail: “He died without penance. We don’t know what he has, where it is or who is in control. We will pick up where we are and keep going with it.”

He added about hoping to find cash in Simpson’s estate: “Is there money to be had? Hopefully. Do I know exactly what it is? No, but we’ll figure that out soon. “Ron Goldman is gone, murdered. We have to fight on for him. “We’ve had this problem for a long, long time. It could be in a trust, it could be probate. It could be all gone.”

The Goldman family had been pursuing the compensation money over Nicole and Ron’s deaths up to the point of Simpson’s passing, after reportedly only receiving $123,000 (about R2.3 million). Debt collection attorney David Cook who is working for Ron’s dad said the debt with interest has now grown to more than $100 million (about R1.8 billion). Simpson was living in a $3.6 million about (R68 million) five-bedroom house while he battled cancer.