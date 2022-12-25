Durban muso L’vovo Derrango suffers a stroke a day before Mampintsha’s death

There’s something weird about the strokes that are hitting Durban musicians. Last week, Mandlenkosi Mampintsha Maphumolo suffered a stroke and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died on December 24. A few hours after his record label West Ink announced his death, Derrango Records, owned by Thokozani “L’vovo Derrango” Ndlovu, released a statement about the stroke that hit the singer.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is said that L’vovo suffered a stroke while performing at Indwendwe on December 23. “L’vovo Derrango had suffered a minor stroke during his performance at Indwendwe on the 23rd of December. He is admitted to the hospital for medical attention and is responding very well. We kindly ask that you keep him in your prayers, and we’re confident that he will come out of this difficult situation even stronger.” Read the full statement below.

L’vovo’s case is similar to Mampintsha’s, who suffered a stroke after his performance with Big Nuz, a musical group he was part of. L’vovo’s fans have taken to social media to wish him a speedy recovery. A Twitter user, @Duma08, wrote: “Lvovo and Shimora both suffering strokes in basically the same week is crazy. Hopefully, Lvovo pulls through.”

Story continues below Advertisement