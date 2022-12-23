Mampintsha suffers a stroke, confirms Afrotainment. Family asks for privacy and prayers

Afrotainment released a statement on Thursday evening announcing that popular musician and businessman Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo has suffered a stroke. The 40-year-old, who is a member of the award-winning group Big Nuz, had been rumoured to be unwell throughout the week after a local newspaper alleged that he was in bad health.

“This is a public notification by Afrotainment, a record label based in Durban, KZN, South Africa. This statement serves as a notification to the Public, Media, Promoters and Big Nuz fans about businessman and artist, Mandla Maphumulo,” read the release, which was posted on the Afrotainment Instagram page. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afrotainment (@afrotainmentsa) “The star, affectionately known as Mampintsha, from multi-award-winning group Big Nuz, has suffered a minor stroke a week ago upon his return from a performance with Big Nuz. “He is currently in hospital receiving medical attention and is under doctors observation.”

The family has asked that the public and media respect their privacy during this time. The statement also added: “We ask that you keep him in your prayers. Afrotainment wishes him a speedy recovery, and we cannot wait for him to rock our stages again.” Fans first began questioning and gossiping about Mampintsha’s health when images of him looking uncharacteristically lean and slim first emerged on the internet a few months ago. He shut down those rumours by insisting that he was merely eating healthier and exercising. There’s been an outpouring of support on social media since the announcement was made by his record label:

“Prayers up to a speedy recovery to Mampintsha and his family,” Tweeted rapper Da LES. Prayers up to a speedy recovery to Mampintsha and his family. — Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) December 22, 2022 @NkanyeziKhubeka added: “Sending love and prayers to Mandla. Wishing you a speedy recovery Mampintsha. 🙏❤️” Sending love and prayers to Mandla. Wishing you a speedy recovery Mampintsha. 🙏❤️ — Nkanyezi (@NkanyeziKubheka) December 22, 2022 “I really need Mampintsha and everyone else out there suffering from a stroke to heal,” posted @nazikode__.

