"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare". Picture: Supplied

Infinity Ward is giving PlayStation 4 players the opportunity to test drive "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" this weekend ahead of its release in October. The popular first-person shooter game is getting a soft reboot with its forthcoming release and from August 23 to 25 PlayStation fans will have access to five maps for the Alpha Test with the new 2v2 mode.

The maps that players will be able to access are called Stack, King, Speedball, Docks, and Pine and two of them are maps that have never been seen publicly before.

The Alpha Test will be available at the PlayStation Store and doesn't require PlayStation Plus or for a player to have pre-ordered the game.

Fans of the game can view this early preview for the Beta release which is set to be made available in September.

Last month the new multiplayer 2v2 mode was test-driven by a small number of players with the Alpha Test being announced on Monday.

Along with this announcement, a trailer for the new 2v2 mode also dropped featuring a mix of gameplay footage and pre-rendered clips.

Watch the "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" Alpha Test 2v2 trailer below:

The original "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" released in 2007 was a global phenomenon for first-person shooter lovers. Moving the setting of the franchise to modern day where the previous games were set in World War II.

Following the success of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" the franchise has gone to be one of the biggest games in the world sporting several sequels and spin-offs such as "Black Ops".