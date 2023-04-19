LOOK: Big Latto denies photoshopping Coachella picture to make the crowd look bigger

As much as there are some good elements to it, social media is a drug which has most people hooked. People are forever chasing clout to please those who probably don’t even care about them.

Almost every day, someone is either getting grilled on Twitter or trolled for doing something stupid, and this time, it was none other than Big Latto (real name Alyssa Michelle Stephens). The American rapper is being called out for photoshopping her Coachella crowd. The star performed at the Sahara stage on Sunday, April 16.

From the picture that has been circulating on social media, it seems like her photographer took a picture of her performance, photoshopped, making it seem like there were more people in the crowd, before Latto posted it on her Twitter page. The picture, with over 2 000 comments on Twitter, raised eyebrows when some of the people in the crowd appeared more than once. Film director Kai Patterson was among those who called her out for the image.

“As someone very proficient in Photoshop, I drew a box around what I think is the original photo, and everything outside of the box was added using Photoshop’s content-aware fill tool. “It’s pretty awful. This person must’ve spent 5 seconds on this, and it shows,” commented Patterson. To her defence, Latto said she never photoshopped the crowd, she only expanded the image.