Local celebs show Uncle Waffles love after Coachella debut performance

South African amapiano star Uncle Waffles made a successful debut at the Coachella festival in the US, over the weekend. The 23-year-old was the closing act on the Sonora stage during the world-renowned festival’s opening day. She’s also set to perform again at the festival this weekend.

Waffles shared pictures and videos of her performance on her Instagram Stories. However, she also said that lighting was an issue and she’d share more images in the days to come. In addition, she shared pictures of her outfit on her Instagram feed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffles (@unclewaffles_) Her comments section were flooded with words of encouragement and support from the who’s who of the SA entertainment industry, including the likes of Boity, DJ Zinhle, Moozlie, Kamo Mphela, Shekhinah and Lady Du.

Some fans who were in attendance shared on Twitter that there were a few technical issues during her performance. “She experienced issues with the sound, handled everything with ease and her team @zeusomega3 @Kai_InTheKut @UNCLESMIITH held her down, it was beautiful to watch 🥹” She experienced issues with the sound, handled everything with ease and her team @zeusomega3 @Kai_InTheKut @UNCLESMIITH held her down, it was beautiful to watch 🥹 https://t.co/ECJoIPeIbQ — 🦋 (@chantal_naz) April 15, 2023 The Coachella performance marks the beginning of her second US tour. The tour, which is set to conclude at Summer Fest on June 17, will see Waffles play in Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas, Philadelphia, Bakersfield and Houston.