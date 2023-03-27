‘Welcome to the Asylum’: Uncle Waffles announces her second project

Last year, Uncle Waffles released her debut EP, "Red Dragon" and now she is gearing up to release her second project. The popular DJ achieved huge success with “Red Dragon”, which consists of the smash hit “Tanzania”.

Not only has she been doing well on the music charts but she has also been bagging international gigs. She is set to make her Coachella debut this April. Taking to Instagram, Waffles shared with her 1.7million followers news of her latest project as she posted pictures of its art cover and the track list. Waffles and her team did not hold back with their creativity. She is seen with red hair, grills on her teeth and dressed in a white straitjacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffles (@unclewaffles_) “Asylum” consists of seven songs, the tracklist did not have any names of the featured artists, she has previously worked with Tony Durardo, Sino Msolo, and Felo Le Tee. “1 year ago, I released my debut project, unlocking a part of me I never knew existed, vulnerability I never knew I could feel. A year later, I’m doing it again, Welcome to the Asylum,” she captioned her post. Her fans were very eager to hear that they would be getting another project from the DJ and wouldn’t have to wait long, with the release date of March 31, around the corner.

The comment section was buzzing with artists such as Focalistic, Elaine, Shekhinah and Toss showing her lots of love. “😍 ready for ya,” wrote Elaine. “OHHH IM WILLINGLY CHECKING INTO THIS ASYLUM,” wrote Kai in the cut.