Uncle Waffles, Sonia Booth and Riky Rick make South Africa’s 2022 Year in Search lists

We can all admit that throughout 2022 we have turned to Google in search of information and answers to questions that happened to be on our minds. And some topics featured more than others.

Story continues below Advertisement

Google has released its “Year in Search” data, which reveals all of the information sought and questions asked in 2022 – and the results are pretty interesting. Google’s Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and spotlights what the world searches to see, learn and do. “The annual ‘Year in Search’ results are a good example of Google’s commitment to organising the world’s information and making it universally accessible and useful, in action.

“This year’s results show that Google is a trusted source of information when South Africans are uncertain, sad, or looking for ways to learn more or entertain themselves,” said Dr Alistair Mokoena, country director of Google South Africa. American rapper Jaden Smith topped the list of names South Africans entered into Google’s search bar, followed by his father Will Smith whose name appeared next to Chris Rock’s after the slapping incident at the Oscars. South Africans who appeared on the list of top searched-for people include Cassper Nyovest and Naakmusiq. who went head-to-head in a celebrity boxing match in April. DJ sensation Uncle Waffles also made the list at No 8.

Story continues below Advertisement

Proving that people love a juicy scandal, Zeenat Simjee and Sonia Booth were also top search topics. They both made headlines because of infidelity – rumoured or otherwise. Booth’s exposure of her husband Matthew on Instagram for his cheating ways was certainly the talk of the town. We will never again think of cheesecake and Tupperware in the same way. It was a sad year for music in South Africa, with a number of high-profile deaths. Beloved rapper Riky Rick’s name appeared in the most searches in this category. South Africans also turned to Google to find out more after the deaths of DJ Sumbody, Takeoff and DJ Dimplez.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Big Brother Mzansi” was the most searched for TV show or movie in South Africa, with the Addams Family adaptation, “Wednesday”, in second place. “Black Panther 2 and Wakanda Forever both feature in the top 10 trending searches for TV shows and movies. Information on how to vote on “Big Brother Mzansi” also made the top trending how-to questions list and it seems the Rubik's cube still has people turning to Google on how to solve it. Google has the answers to almost everything, and it's no surprise that people turned to the search engine for the lyrics to Zakes Bantwini's smash hit “Osama”. It seems the song had many people scratching their heads because they couldn’t remember more than the chorus.

The lyrics to Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter's chart topper “Dali Nguwe” were also highly searched for. One does have to profess one’s love correctly now, doesn’t one? Burna Boy had South Africans deep within Google searching for the lyrics of “Last Last”. They had to know more than “everybody gonna chop breakfast” and “I need igbo and shayo” when he performed at the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival in September.