The entertainment industry mourns DJ Sumbody

In a stadium concert that included performances from the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran, Wizkid, Pharrell Williams and the likes, it was Cassper Nyovest’s performance of his DJ Sumbody collaboration “Monate Mpolaye” that stole the show at 2018’s Global Citizen concert. The infectious amapiano anthem was the closing act on a memorable night and drew plaudits from global stars Swizz Beatz and Charlamagne Tha God.

The following day, one newspaper ran the headline, “Cassper Nyovest shuts down the show with ‘Monate Mpolaye’”. That was the summer of DJ Sumbody. The musician and entrepreneur dominated the airwaves and became a major player as amapiano took off across the country. He’d go on to fire off a number of other hits over the years, including last year’s platinum-selling hit, “Iyamemeza”.

On Sunday, DJ Sumbody, whose real name is Oupa John Sefoka, had his life cut short when he died in a hail of bullets at the corner of Woodmead Drive and Woodland Drive. He was due to host an event later on Sunday as part of his popular Ayepye events property. His management, Sumsounds Music, shared in a statement on social media that “details surrounding his passing cannot be disclosed as investigations are still ongoing” before requesting “privacy during this difficult time”.

Industry friends and peers have come out in their numbers to pay tribute to the late amapiano star: Focalistic, who was pictured with Sumbody earlier in the month, shared: “Love you forever my Mayor😭❤️🕊. MY BIG BROTHER 😭😭 Please can we stop the violence . PLEASE 🙏🏾😭 “I’m gonna miss my OG. For real 😢 Kale kgopela, are rataneng. Are tlhokomelaneng. Life is short 😞🕊 #RIPDjSumbody.”

🕊 #RIPDjSumbody pic.twitter.com/hZF4mLE2i6 — President ya Straata 👨🏾‍💼 (@FOCALISTIC) November 20, 2022 “this is super shocking💔 and heartbreaking to the core,” Tweeted Lady Zamar. “sumbody looked out for his ppl, never held grudges and was welcoming, funny, a hustler and game changer in entertainment and in many ppls lives + he gave great advice… mfana pitori 🍾 we will miss you #ripdjsumbody” this is super shocking💔 and heartbreaking to the core… sumbody looked out for his ppl, never held grudges and was welcoming, funny, a hustler and game changer in entertainment and in many ppls lives + he gave great advice… mfana pitori 🍾



we will miss you #ripdjsumbody pic.twitter.com/b9vbxvPv7s — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) November 20, 2022 LaSizwe added: “Returning home safely is another underrated blessing. Tomorrow is not guaranteed. It’s a war zone out there.

“Today is such a sad day, may your soul forever rest peacefully and thank you for sharing your talents with us. #RIPDjSumbody” Returning home safely is another underrated blessing. Tomorrow is not guaranteed. It’s a war zone out there. Today is such a sad day, may your soul forever rest peacefully and thank you for sharing your talents with us. #RIPDjSumbody — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) November 20, 2022 Da LES said, simply: “Always kept it 💯 RIP DJ SUMBODY.” Always kept it 💯 RIP DJ SUMBODY — Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) November 20, 2022 “RIP to a good brother #DjSumbody,” said K.O. “Tragic. It makes no sense 💔. Condolences and prayers to everyone involved 🙏🏾.”