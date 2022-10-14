Lorna Maseko returns for Homegrown Tastes SA for second stint

Former Top Billing Presenter and award-winning celebrity Chef Lorna Maseko returns as the host of the second season of 'Homegrown Tastes South Africa', which is set to premiere on BBC Lifestyle in 2023. In the first season of the show, which premiered in March, the elegant Maseko travelled the whole country and hosted different personalities, such as Khaya Mthethwa and Pearl Modiadie.

Speaking exclusively with The South African, Maseko said that she is excited about the second season of the series, and she can’t wait for audiences to discover more local stories, recipes and more. In a statement, Maseko said: “I am so excited that Homegrown Tastes South Africa is returning to BBC Lifestyle for a second season. To celebrate South Africa’s incredible produce and the people behind the magic is what makes this show so special.” “The response to season one was incredible, and I can’t wait for audiences to discover even more local stories, delicious recipes and inspirational chefs. I’m so ready for this journey, and I can’t wait for BBC Lifestyle’s audiences to join me next year,” she said.

Commercial Director for Africa at BBC Studios Pierre Cloete said they are thrilled to bring another season of the series. “We are thrilled to bring another season of Homegrown Tastes South Africa to BBC Lifestyle audiences and to have the wonderful Lorna Maseko returning to our screens. We’ve seen a real appetite for local content, and this announcement reflects our commitment to bring even more local commissions to the channel.” “It’s very exciting to have season 2 ready for production and to see the show going from strength to strength,” he concluded.