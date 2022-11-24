GBV series ‘Four Walls’ to premiere at the Africa Rising International Film Festival

The locally brewed short series “Four Walls” will make its South African debut at the 5th annual Africa Rising International Film Festival (Ariff). Written, directed, and produced by Kgosana Monchusi, Menzi Mzimela, and Juvaiś Dunn, “Four Walls” will enjoy a special screening on Friday, November 25, at Ster Kinekor, The Zone in Rosebank

The nine-part series follows a story of an abused nurse, Grace Molotsi, played by the multifaceted performer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa. “True to our brand ethos of leaving no storyteller behind, to elevating African storytelling and documenting the experiences of so many women. “We are thrilled to screen ‘Four Walls’ during Africa Rising International Film Festival this year, a series that is not only entertaining but highlights the scourge of gender-based violence and mental health in our country,” said Lala Tuku, Ariff Festival President

“Four Wall” shines a spotlight on the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa. In “Four Walls”, Mlotshwa brings to life the heart-wrenching tale of Grace, a well-educated woman who is stuck in an abusive marriage. When Grace finally decides to end her husband’s life, her house is invaded by two thugs (Khulu Skenjana) and Dice (Jeff Jackson), on the run from a cash-in-transit robbery gone wrong, who take her hostage.

Mlotshwa, who is a gender-based violence activist, told IOL Entertainment in a previous interview that preparing for her role as Grace and walking in her shoes wasn’t too hard for her. “Almost every single day a South African woman suffers some form of abuse,” said Mlotshwa. “So this is me telling the stories of the women I’ve spoken to, through the Enhle Cares Foundation.

“I took from all of those women’s experiences and tried as best as I can to create a story that's truthful, a story that represents women who are going through the most concerning GBV,” she said. Mlotshwa said Grace is a true depiction of what happens in South Africa every day. To bring her character to life, she took parts of herself, her mother, grandmother, neighbours and even Uyinene “Nene” Mrwetyana, who was killed at the post office.