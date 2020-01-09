The 2020 Academy Awards will have no host as organisers want to do "what worked last year".
ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke has confirmed next month's Oscars will repeat last year's format and have no formal main presenter as organisers feel the programme will be strong enough not to need one.
Speaking in a presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour, Karey explained the decision had been made to repeat "what worked for us last year".
She said: "Let me confirm it now, together with the Academy, that there will be no traditional host this year...
"We expect that we're going to have a very commercial set of nominations and a lot of incredible elements have come together that make us think we are going to have a very entertaining show again."