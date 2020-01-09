2020 Academy Awards to go hostless again









An Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Oscars will not have a host for its annual awards show. Picture: AP The 2020 Academy Awards will have no host as organisers want to do "what worked last year". ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke has confirmed next month's Oscars will repeat last year's format and have no formal main presenter as organisers feel the programme will be strong enough not to need one. Speaking in a presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour, Karey explained the decision had been made to repeat "what worked for us last year". She said: "Let me confirm it now, together with the Academy, that there will be no traditional host this year... "We expect that we're going to have a very commercial set of nominations and a lot of incredible elements have come together that make us think we are going to have a very entertaining show again."

The executive also promised the telecast would feature "huge entertainment values, big musical numbers, comedy and star power."

Karey had admitted last year that it was likely the ceremony would go hostless again.

She previously said: "We're having those conversations with the Academy right now.

"We are extremely happy with how the show went. Odds are you'll see us repeating what we consider to be a successful formula."

The 2019 Oscars were originally supposed to be hosted by Kevin Hart but the 'Jumanji' actor stepped down following a row over past homophobic tweets he'd posted.

Confirming that ceremony wouldn't have a presenter, Karey said at the 2019 TCA winter press tour: "The main goal, which I'm told the Academy promised last year, is to keep the show to three hours.

"The producers decided to wisely not have a host and have the presenters and the movies be the stars. That's the best way to keep the show to a brisk three hours."

The nominations for the Academy Awards will be announced on 13 January, while the ceremony takes place on 9 February.