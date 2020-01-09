Adam Sandler: Oscar nod would be funny









Actor Adam Sandler accepts the best actor award for "Uncut Gems" at the National Board of Review Awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in New York. Picture: AP "Uncut Gems" star Adam Sandler says it would be "funny as hell" if he was to be nominated for an Academy Award for his role in the movie. The 53-year-old actor insists receiving an Academy Award nod is "not why you make a movie", but he was keen to take on the role of compulsive gambler Howard Ratner in the thriller, because he felt the film offered "something different". He told "Entertainment Tonight": "It would be funny as hell, man. "I'm psyched I got to be in this movie, and that s**t would be good too. "And this movie in particular, I knew it was something different. "And I was excited to do it."

Sandler recently admitted he would make a film that is "so bad on purpose" if he doesn't win an Academy Award for "Uncut Gems".

The Hollywood actor - who has made his name as a king of comedy in movies such as "Happy Gilmore", "The Waterboy" and "Anger Management" - has been tipped for an Oscar nod this time around, and he joked if the genre switch doesn't earn him a golden statuette he is going to deliberately upset the Academy with a movie they will dislike.

He said: "If I don't get it, I'm going to f***ing come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay. That's how I get them!"

Sandler's performance in "Uncut Gems" earned him the Best Actor award from the National Board of Review, which appears to have boosted his Oscar chances.

He stars alongside Idina Menzel and Lakeith Stanfield in the motion picture.