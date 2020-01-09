"Uncut Gems" star Adam Sandler says it would be "funny as hell" if he was to be nominated for an Academy Award for his role in the movie.
The 53-year-old actor insists receiving an Academy Award nod is "not why you make a movie", but he was keen to take on the role of compulsive gambler Howard Ratner in the thriller, because he felt the film offered "something different".
He told "Entertainment Tonight": "It would be funny as hell, man.
"I'm psyched I got to be in this movie, and that s**t would be good too.
"And this movie in particular, I knew it was something different. "And I was excited to do it."