Africa Rising International Film Festival announces dates and new locations for 6th edition

The Africa Rising International Film Festival (ARIFF) has announced the dates for their upcoming 6th edition. This year’s theme is "Africa In Frame: Shaping the Future of African Cinema.”

ARIFF is a premier, fast-rising social impact film festival which seeks to give rise to powerful African voices. The three-day film festival will run from November 24 - 26 across the country. The festival curates an inclusive experience for its audience across various aspects of film production, such as Film Screenings, The ARIFF Film Child, the Digital hub, ARIFF Talk Series and Film for change.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa Rising Int Film Fest (@ariff_festival) Launched in 2018 with the express aim of leaving no storyteller behind, this year is set to be no different. This year's edition of ARIFF will be showcasing both pan African and international films on the big screen.

Having established its foothold at The Ster-Kinekor Cinemas at Rosebank Mall and the Bioscope Independent Cinema over the years, ARIFF announced that the festival will add screenings at The North West Matlosane Cinema and Limpopo Mbombela Ster Kinekor. ARIFF will also be taking a bold leap into Namibia, marking a new chapter in the festival's journey. "The 6th Africa Rising International Film Festival (ARIFF) is poised to redefine the landscape of African cinema with the theme 'Africa In Frame,” said Lala Tuku, ARIFF President.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa Rising Int Film Fest (@ariff_festival) “This year's ARIFF is set to be an exceptional celebration of African storytelling, one that captures the very essence of our rich culture and the spirit of innovation.