Angelina Jolie has hinted there could be new "Maleficent" movies, which could follow Aurora as she grows up.
The 44-year-old star reprises her role as the fairy for "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil", the follow up to 2014's "Maleficent"t.
Discussing the development of Aurora' s character at a press conference in London, Angelina said: "Without realising it, we've hit the chapters of the growth of a young woman."
She joked of her character and shape shifting sidekick, Diaval (Sam Riley): "We'd like to be grandparents. No pressure, guys."
Angelina added that the introduction of the 'dark fae' fairies open up further possibilities.