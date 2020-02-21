Hollywood star Anthony Hopkins is stepping into the boxing ring to portray former world champion pugilist Mike Tyson's famed trainer in a new biopic.
Hopkins has been cast as Cus D'Amato in "Cus and Mike", based on author Montieth Illingworth's book "Mike Tyson: Money, Myth, and Betrayal", reports aceshowbiz.com.
The film will explore the relationship between the pair and how D'Amato, who died in 1985, served as a tough father figure for Tyson, shaping him into a boxing great who became the youngest heavyweight title winner in the sport's history at the age of 20.