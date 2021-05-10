Anthony Ramos confirms 'Transformers' role

Anthony Ramos has confirmed that he will star in the new “Transformers” movie and wanted to challenge himself by taking the part.

The “Hamilton” star had been rumoured to be involved in the upcoming Steven Caple Jr. project and has revealed that he decided to challenge himself by taking the role.

Anthony said: "It's easy for people to be like, 'Oh, he's the guy that sings and dances,' or 'Whatever, he makes music.'

"I think I have to challenge myself, right? 'In Treatment' was very different from 'In The Heights', which will be very different from 'Transformers'.

Anthony admits that he feels a constant need to prove himself when he takes on each project.

Speaking to Collider, the 29-year-old actor said: "I think for me, I have a conversation with myself before I say yes to anything, and I take a long time to decide to do things, especially in my work, because it's been so hard for me, especially being Puerto Rican and from the hood. I already had all the things going against me, right?

"So it's like, now I say to myself, 'How can I continue to not only prove myself to the world, but prove to myself, 'Hey, you can do that. You can also do that.

“And you can do that. And you can do that.' And continue to challenge myself, and just continue to challenge myself. So I think that's really the biggest goal for me right now."

The actor describes it as a "blessing" that he has got an opportunity to be "the first Puerto Rican superhero".

Ramos said: "Now to be able to do a movie like this, and to lead a franchise, that's a blessing. It's funny, I kept saying to my agents, I said, 'Yo, I want to be the first Latino superhero.'

"I kept saying this to them. I kept telling them, I kept telling them like, 'Yo, I want to be the first Puerto Rican superhero.' And for years I've been saying it. And it's just a blessing that now I get to be in a film where I'll be able to do that."