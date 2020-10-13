Are we getting a Mariah Carey biopic?

Mariah Carey has been having "conversations" with some filmmakers. The “We Belong Together” hitmaker has teased that she has a "very exciting prospect for the next chapter", fuelling speculation she could be making a film about her life. She said: "The best thing is that we're keeping on going, Trevor, and that this is a new era. This is a new moment, and we have music and lyrics, combined in a body of work that I feel very proud of. "Now I will say that I wish I had another three or four months to work on it, but I've been having some conversations with some very creative friends of mine who may or may not be in the world of film and that's a very exciting prospect for the next chapter of this moment." And Mariah has praised her fans for always supporting her, branding them as more of a "family".

Speaking to Trevor Nelson on his BBC Radio 2 show “Rhythm Nation”, she added: "I did have a connection with my fans and I did make this phone call that everyone was like, ‘Oh, my God, why is she calling her fans directly?’

“They didn't understand, we had already been doing that. Me and my fans had already been back and forth with me leaving messages on my website and them responding.

"We, and you know this, have always had this incredible bond because of what they represent to me as not only an artist, but as a person that never felt that sense of family and they became my family.

“Obviously now, Roc and Roe [Moroccan and Monroe] are my family.

“They are my actual family, but the lambs, my fans helped define me in terms of my ability to feel like a sense of belonging."