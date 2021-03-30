Armie Hammer dropped from 'The Billion Dollar Spy'

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer is no longer a part of the Cold War thriller "The Billion Dollar Spy". The 34-year-old actor has been dropped from the Amma Asante-directorial in the wake of rape accusation by a woman. The Los Angeles Police Department recently confirmed booking Hammer as a suspect in a sexual assault case opened by them on February 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Earlier this month the woman, identified as Elfie, said in a statement at a press conference: "On April 24th, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face. “He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.

“For example, he beat my feet with a crop so they would hurt with every step I took for the next week.

“During those four hours, I tried to get away but he wouldn't let me. I thought that he was going to kill me. He then left with no concern for my well-being."

Hammer's career has been on the downslide lately, after several women including model Paige Lorenze came out and shared graphic messages sent to them by the actor, and many alleged that Hammer was abusive during what started as consensual BDSM relationships

In "The Billion Dollar Spy", Hammer was scheduled to star as Brad Reid, a new arrival of the CIA in Moscow, where he is approached by Soviet engineer Adolf Tolkachev, played by Mads Mikkelsen, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The film is based on a true story.