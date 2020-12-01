Barack Obama wants Drake to play him in biopic

Former US President Barack Obama has given Drake the "stamp of approval" to play him on screen. The former US President revealed that he would be happy for the rapper to portray him on screen as he is a "talented brother" and is able "to do anything he wants". Obama said: "I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So, if the time comes and he's ready..." He also revealed that Drake playing him would get the "stamp of approval" from his daughters Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19. Speaking in an interview with Complex's 360 With Speedy Morgan, Obama, 59, said: "Drake has, more importantly I think, my household's stamp of approval.

“I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it."

The “God's Plan” hitmaker first revealed that he hoped to play the politician back in 2010.

Drake explained: "I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama's life soon because I could play him.

"I watch all the addresses. Anytime I see him on TV, I don't change the channel, I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice.

“If you ask anyone who knows me, I'm pretty good at impressions.

"Slowly but surely, I'm not in the study mode because nobody's called me about anything, but I just pay attention so when the day comes I'm not scrambling to learn how to speak like him."

Drake won't be the first to play the politician as Obama has previously been portrayed by Kingsley Ben-Adir in 'The Comey Rule' and by Parker Sawyers in 'Southside with You'.