‘Barbie’ crosses $1bn line globally in just its 3rd weekend

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling fantasy comedy-drama film ‘Barbie’ has now crossed $1-billion globally in just its third weekend. Taking to Instagram, the makers announced the news with a special post which they captioned, “Here’s to our incredible Barbies and Kens from all around the world for making our Barbie dreams come true. We’re excited to share that #BarbieTheMovie has hit $1-billion at the Global Box Office.”

Three other billion-dollar blockbusters were co-directed by women, including ‘Frozen’ and ‘Frozen 2’ ($1.45-billion) both co-directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, as well as ‘Captain Marvel’ ($1.1-billion), co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, as per Variety. ‘Barbie’ hit the milestone just after 17 days of its release, becoming the fastest Warner Bros. release) to join the $1-billion club. Earlier the fantasy drama film ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2’ held that record at 19 days.

It’s only the second blockbuster this year and the sixth of the pandemic era to cross $1-billion, following ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ and ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ reported Variety. The ‘Barbie’ movie is directed by Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie as the famous doll and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend Ken.

It was released in theatres on July 21. As per Variety, Gerwig’s directorial 'Barbie ' raked in $155-million in its opening weekend, marking the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman.