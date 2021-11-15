Barry Keoghan kept complaining about 'Eternals' costume

Barry Keoghan hated his “Eternals” costume as it was uncomfortable to wear in the heat during filming. The 29-year-old actor stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster as Druig and has admitted he was uncomfortable wearing lots of layers during filming in the Canary Islands.

Speaking to HeyUGuys.com, Keoghan said: "There were three layers to it and I complained everyday about it, especially as we were filming in the heat." Despite his complaints, the 'Dunkirk' actor admits the outfit did his superhero justice, and all the character "stood out very well". He added: "All of the outfits are unique to the character and all of the costumes stood out very well."

The star explained that he signed up for Chloe Zhao's movie as he felt the character was different from the roles he has played in the past – and he was delighted that he could use his natural Irish accent for the part. The “Green Knigh” actor said: "I think we get to see different sides of the character compared to parts I have played before. He has confidence and charm and a mysterious thing about him. I wanted to tackle that and show people I can do more than the weird, creepy kid.