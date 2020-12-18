Bellyful of laughs in new local film ’The Golden Cock: Revenge of the Manu’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban comedians Masood Boomgaard and Natashia Portrag aka Bash with Tash will have viewers in stitches with their newly-released film, The Golden Cock: Revenge of the Manu. Known for his all-round film making skills, Boomgaard is one of the main contributors, lending his script writing, producing, directing and acting skills to the comedy. Aside from Boomgaard and Portrag, the cast includes KZN politician turned comedian, Logie Naidoo, Keshan Chetty, Mangaliso Mhlongo, Robbie Muller, Nichal Ramchander and ”Dala U Crew’s” founder, Sanjeev Singh. It tells the story of an everyday man who sets out for revenge. ”Armed with an ancient super power, martial art, a man goes after a notorious gangster who stole his most prized possession – a classic Ford Cortina left to him by his father,” said Boomgaard. Delving further into the film’s plot, Boomgaard said it’s a movie with a Durban twist.

”Drawing inspiration from kung-fu flicks of yesteryear, Bruce Lee movies, spaghetti westerns and spoofs, the film centres on Manu, an average Joe played by myself, who after refusing to sell a classic Ford Cortina left to him by his father, is beaten up and left for dead by thugs loyal to notorious crime kingpin Santosh,” he said.

”In a twist of fate Manu doesn’t die, but is kept alive by a mystical force known as the Golden Cock – a rooster that infuses him with an immense fighting spirit. To harness the power of the Golden Cock, Manu must train in martial arts under the tutelage of the enigmatic and unconventional Master Logie“.

Logie Naidoo in a scene from the film.

“He then sets out on a classic revenge quest and gets payback on Santosh and his ruthless under-bosses. Armed with flaming fists, nanchucks, samurai’s and the Golden Cock glow, Manu must destroy Santosh’s criminal syndicate and defeat the crime boss himself to rid the town of tyranny, and get his father’s Cortina back,“ said Boomgaard.

“The Golden Cock: Revenge of the Manu” is available for streaming on Quicket from R100.