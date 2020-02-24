According to Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson is "going to do great" as Batman.
The 47-year-old actor - who played the superhero in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Justice League" - has heaped praise on the London-born star as he prepares to replace Ben as the iconic comic book character.
He said: "I think Robert's a great actor, he's going to do great."
Ben walked away from the character, admitting he lost his "passion" for the role.
And the Hollywood star thinks Robert is the perfect candidate for the part of Batman.