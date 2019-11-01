Hollywood star Bette Midler has revealed she would love to make a "Hocus Pocus" sequel.
The 73-year-old actress starred alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in the 1993 fantasy movie, and following recent speculation about a follow-up film, Bette has admitted to being intrigued by the idea.
Asked about the possibility of making a "Hocus Pocus 2", Bette - who played an evil witch in the original film - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Oh my goodness me. Oh I hope they get to me before I'm a corpse.
"We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred] is of course one of my favourite characters."
Bette also revealed that fans still talk to her about the original 'Hocus Pocus' film, which is now regarded as a cult classic.