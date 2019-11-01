Bette Midler wants to make a 'Hocus Pocus' sequel









Bette Midler at Bette Midler's Annual Hulaween Bash at the Waldorf Astoria. New York City. Picture: Bang Showbiz Hollywood star Bette Midler has revealed she would love to make a "Hocus Pocus" sequel. The 73-year-old actress starred alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in the 1993 fantasy movie, and following recent speculation about a follow-up film, Bette has admitted to being intrigued by the idea. Asked about the possibility of making a "Hocus Pocus 2", Bette - who played an evil witch in the original film - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Oh my goodness me. Oh I hope they get to me before I'm a corpse. "We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred] is of course one of my favourite characters." Bette also revealed that fans still talk to her about the original 'Hocus Pocus' film, which is now regarded as a cult classic.

She shared: "I have met people - I've met grown-up people, like 40-year-olds, 50-year-olds - who say, 'Oh I remember that! 'Hocus Pocus'! I was brought up on that.' It's so mortifying 'cause I still look 35."

Asked whether or not she'll sign on for the possible follow-up movie, Bette said: "I can't wait to read the script. We're gonna see what happens."

Meanwhile, Collider recently reported that 'Hocus Pocus 2' is already in the works at Disney Plus.

Jen D'Angelo has been hired to write the script for the film, according to Collider, which also said that the studio is eager to rehire the original cast.

At the moment, none of the original cast have committed to the project, but Disney is reportedly keen to get the well-known stars on board.

It's not yet known whether the original cast would play the main roles, or whether they would be expected to pass the torch to a younger generation.