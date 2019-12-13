"Cats" producers Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan have shot to the defence of the movie's trailer, with the latter insisting there was a "pretty solid" reaction from those who knew what the film is going to be about.
Eric Fellner has put a positive spin on the backlash, by pointing out 100 million people have watched the teaser for the big screen adaptation of the musical, while Tim Bevan insists there was a "pretty solid" reaction from those who know what the film is all about.
He said: "They were probably people who didn't know 'Cats' and the fact is they were either anticipating something animated or something that was on four legs.
"Among people who know 'Cats' the reaction was pretty solid."