Chris Evans to star in OTT film ‘Pain Hustlers’ opposite Emily Blunt

Chris Evans is set to join Emily Blunt in the streaming movie “Pain Hustlers”. The project was first reported out of Cannes by ‘Deadline’, where the streamer landed global rights to the film. “Pain Hustlers”, a Netflix movie, will be directed by David Yates. The script is written by Wells Tower. Netflix, which had offered no comment on the “Captain America” star potentially joining the film, bagged the rights to the film for $50 million, during the French Riviera Film Fest.

‘Deadline’ further reports that the film centres on Liza Drake (played by Blunt), a high-school drop-out dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter. Watch video: Liz lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up, in a yellowing strip mall, in Central Florida. Her charm, guts and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the centre of a criminal conspiracy, with deadly consequences.

Cameras are expected to start rolling in late August. The film has been billed as being tonally similar to “The Big Short”, “American Hustle” and “The Wolf of Wall Street”. Lawrence Grey is producing “Pain Hustlers” under his Grey Matter Productions banner, alongside Yates and Yvonne Walcott Yates’ Wychwood Pictures. Lewis Taylor and Ben Everard are executive producers, with Cyrus Mojibi, Patrick Wade, Lawrence Kao and Lloyd Everard serving as co-producers.

