Dakota Fanning reuniting with Denzel Washington for ‘The Equalizer 3’

Dakota Fanning is set to reunite with Denzel Washington in 'The Equalizer 3'. The pair wowed film fans with 2004's action-thriller “Man On Fire”, in which a nine-year-old Dakota played young Pita, who Denzel's former CIA officer character Creasy was hired to protect amid a series of kidnappings.

And, according to ‘Deadline’, the 28-year-old actress has an unknown role in the third instalment of Antoine Fuqua's blockbuster vigilante action film series, in which Denzel plays Robert McCall. Watch video: The movies are loosely based on the 1980s TV series of the same name.

The first film arrived in 2014, with a sequel following four years later. There is no news regarding the plot for the third film. However, the Oscar-winner teased earlier this year: "They have written the third ‘Equalizer’, so I’m scheduled to do that. So I gotta get in shape and start beating people up again. I get to beat people up again." Back in 2018, the director already had ideas for the next step in the franchise and suggested Washington's alter ego could head overseas.

He said at the time: "In my mind, there’s a European adventure, absolutely. In my mind, that’s what I’d like, to see him in Europe, in the future. God willing." Since 2018's “The Equalizer 2”, the actor, 67, has starred in 2021's “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “The Little Things”. And he insisted he doesn't have "much left to do" as an actor, and it would take an "extreme challenge" for him to be interested in a new acting project.

He said: "I'm about the challenges. At this point, like the character, I'm in the yellow leaf of my career. To be quite honest, looking to do other things. So as far as acting, it's gonna have to be an extreme challenge for me to be interested. "I've been talking to one or two of the top directors in the business, and we're talking about maybe doing something. There's not that much left for me to do as an actor. Maybe ‘Lear’." “The Equalizer 3” is currently slated for release on September 1, 2023.