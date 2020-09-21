DIFF closing film 'Dust' picked up by BoxOffice

Following its mega success at the Durban International Film Festival 2020, local film, “Dust” will soon be available on DStv BoxOffice. Written and directed by Pieter du Plessis and making its debut at DIFF as the festival’s closing film, “Dust” will be available for rental from October 9, Sanjeev Singh, Videovision Entertainment’s Director of Distribution and Acquisition announced. The film follows Rachel played by Shana Mans, and her traumatised family who find asylum at a remote farmstead in a barren landscape. She believes that they have found a place to rest before moving on again, until the matriarch of the farm asks her to marry one of her sons. This sets off a cascade of clashing allegiances and ideologies that become more and more constricting to the young woman, her disabled father and adopted little brother.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, “Dust” is a slow burning tension thriller.

It features female lead characters who delves into issues that impact on feminism in the modern world.

The film looks at the different roles women play in society as they alternately fight against, and participate in, the systems that oppress them.

It also explores toxic masculinity, in the form of the overtly abusive kind, and also the more benign forms that it sometimes takes in our society.

Du Plessis said that the release of the film on DStv BoxOffice will give them an opportunity to share the film with a wider audience.

“For me, making a thriller like “Dust” is about taking the right tone, and how I could move audiences towards the emotions I wanted them to experience.

“I hope that audiences are immersed in this experience and feel that they are part of the narrative,” said du Plessis.

Singh said that they are pleased to have concluded arrangements to make the film available on a different platform.

“Dust” is a cinematic achievement for Pieter who crafted an engaging thriller that audiences will be able to experience in the comfort of their homes,” Singh said.

Other cast include Michelle Bradshaw, Kaz Mcfadden, Gustav Gerdener, Danielle Goodall, Deon Coetzee, Justin Strydom, Christian Gous and David Butler and is produced by Anant Singh and Greig Buckle.