'Dostoevsky Intercontinental' to premiere at Fourth International Innovative Film Festival
Share this article:
The eagerly anticipated international premiere of the film “Dostoevsky Intercontinental” is set to take place at the Fourth International Innovative Film Festival in Bangalore, India, on Saturday.
The TV BRICS-associated documentary film intends to show the relevance of Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky's literature to the international community, as well as to draw the attention of viewers to the importance of his philosophy in India, Brazil, South Africa, China, and Russia.
The screening of the film is set to take place in the cinema town, described in an official press release as a “special innovation multiplex, equipped for producing films and television content” at one of the leading universities in India, the Academy of Cinema of Bangalore University.
This is the fourth year that the festival has been held here. After this screening, the English, Portuguese, and Chinese-translated versions of the film will be broadcast on the channels of the TV BRICS network partners in Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
Gennady Rogalev, director of the Russian Center for Culture and Science, in Chennai, will be presenting the film.
In the press release, Rogalev said: “It is very correct that the international premiere of the Russian film Dostoevsky Intercontinental, filmed by TV BRICS for the 200th anniversary of the great Russian writer, takes place in India.
“A striking example of the popularity of Fyodor's work is the shelves of Indian bookstores, where new editions and new translations of his works appear every year.
“I hope that, with the assistance of TV BRICS, we will be able to show the film not only at the Fourth International Festival of Innovative Cinema in Bangalore, but also at other sites in India. I am sure that the film will find its audience here.”