'Dostoevsky Intercontinental' to premiere at Fourth International Innovative Film Festival

The eagerly anticipated international premiere of the film “Dostoevsky Intercontinental” is set to take place at the Fourth International Innovative Film Festival in Bangalore, India, on Saturday. The TV BRICS-associated documentary film intends to show the relevance of Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky's literature to the international community, as well as to draw the attention of viewers to the importance of his philosophy in India, Brazil, South Africa, China, and Russia.

The screening of the film is set to take place in the cinema town, described in an official press release as a “special innovation multiplex, equipped for producing films and television content” at one of the leading universities in India, the Academy of Cinema of Bangalore University. This is the fourth year that the festival has been held here. After this screening, the English, Portuguese, and Chinese-translated versions of the film will be broadcast on the channels of the TV BRICS network partners in Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Gennady Rogalev, director of the Russian Center for Culture and Science, in Chennai, will be presenting the film.