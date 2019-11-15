Dwayne Johnson Black Adam role is dream come true









Dwayne Johnson at the premiere for "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Reuters "Black Adam" star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson admits his "superhero dreams have come true" as he takes on the role of the DC Comics antihero. The 47-year-old blockbuster star admitted he never related to Superman as a child because he was too clean cut, whereas Shazam's antihero nemesis does things his own way. Taking to Instagram to share artwork from the movie, Johnson wrote: "Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true. I'm honoured to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it's a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. "BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn't toe the mark or walk the line. "He's a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who'll always do what's right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way."

The Rock described the character as "unlike any other" he's taken on in his career so far, and he's "grateful" for the opportunity.

Meanwhile, he also explained how he quickly realised as a teenager he could never really be Superman.

He added: "As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realised that Superman was the hero, I could never be.

"I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way."

Black Adam first appeared in DC Comics back in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power, and he later evolved into an antihero in the early 2000s.

Johnson has been attached to play the hero for most of the decade, and it will finally hit the big screen in December 2021.

"Jungle Cruise" director Jaume Collet-Serra will be at the helm.