"Black Adam" star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson admits his "superhero dreams have come true" as he takes on the role of the DC Comics antihero.
The 47-year-old blockbuster star admitted he never related to Superman as a child because he was too clean cut, whereas Shazam's antihero nemesis does things his own way.
Taking to Instagram to share artwork from the movie, Johnson wrote: "Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true. I'm honoured to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it's a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM.
"BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn't toe the mark or walk the line.
"He's a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who'll always do what's right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way."