Dwayne Johnson: It's been a true honour to film 'Black Adam'

Dwayne Johnson has taken to social media to praise the cast and crew of “Black Adam” after the DC Extended Universe film wrapped production. The 49-year-old actor took to social media to confirm that filming was complete on the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) project, which is slated for release in July 2022.

The Rock wrote on Instagram: "I knew many years ago, the opportunity for me to make 'BLACK ADAM' would be a ONCE IN A CAREER EVENT. "It has been my true honor to go shoulder to shoulder with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry crew of filmmakers and storytellers to bring the antihero known as BLACK ADAM to life." View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

The former WWE star plays the titular villain in the new flick, which is a spin-off to the superhero movie “Shazam!” and also stars Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge and Pierce Brosnan, and described it as the "toughest grind" of his career. Dwayne added: "This has been one for the ages and easily the hardest labor and toughest grind mentally and physically of my entire career. Worth. Every. Second."

The “Jumanji: The Next Level“ actor previously revealed that he has been working on ”Black Adam“ for over a decade. “The Rock” said: "Black Adam has been with me for over ten years now. “That gives you an idea of passionate I am about this project. How passionate our Seven Bucks (Johnson's production company) is about this project.