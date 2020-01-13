Eddie Murphy was honoured with the Critics' Choice Lifetime Achievement award on Sunday night and he joked about his role in 2008 flop "Meet Dave" during a moving acceptance speech.
The 58-year-old star was presented with the Lifetime Achievement prize at the prestigious ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday night, and he referenced his role in 2008 comedy flop "Meet Dave" during his acceptance speech.
Addressing the audience, he said: "I've played everything, I've been a cop and a robber and a doctor and a professor, I've played different ethnicities, I've been animals, I've been a donkey.