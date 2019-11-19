Elizabeth Banks calls 'Charlie's Angels' a 'flop'









This image released by Sony Pictures shows, from left, Ella Balinska, Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott in the film, "Charlie's Angels". Picture: AP "Charlie's Angels" director Elizabeth Banks - who also wrote, produced and starred in the reboot - has joked about the film's poor box office return and called the project a "flop". The 45-year-old star - who wrote, directed, produced and starred as Rebekah Bosley in the reboot of female crime-fighting franchise - has offered a response after the movie pulled in just $27.6 million for its opening weekend, made off a budget of between $48-55 million. Taking to social media to address the poor return, Banks quipped on Twitter: "Well, if you're going to have a flop, make sure you're name is on it at least 4x. "I'm proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it's in the world."

Well, if you’re going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4x. I’m proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it’s in the world. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 18, 2019

Despite her comment, the disappointing launch comes after Banks admitted she was hoping to convince studio bosses to back more female directors.

She recently said: "The main thing I want is to convince executives that they can trust women.

"If I deliver a good movie with this amazing cast, we made something really fun that people really want to see, I just hope I can convince more executives to trust us - just trust women with the job."

And she hoped audiences who see the action movie - which stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the Angels - love it and she will get the chance to continue the franchise with a sequel.

She added: "It's always a good time to have a female-fronted action franchise out there. It's never a bad time for that. I want people to leave just feeling super hopeful about the sh***y world we're living in."

"Twilight" star Stewart, 29, has acknowledged that working with a female director is rare, and heaped praise on the trust given to the filmmaker.

She said: "I have to say though, it is remarkable. On a smaller movie? Sure. But on a big-budget huge movie that really aspires to be a franchise, not normal. So that fact that she kick-started this and made it happen and everyone trusted her, including the studio, it's wild. It's really special."