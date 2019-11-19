"Charlie's Angels" director Elizabeth Banks - who also wrote, produced and starred in the reboot - has joked about the film's poor box office return and called the project a "flop".
The 45-year-old star - who wrote, directed, produced and starred as Rebekah Bosley in the reboot of female crime-fighting franchise - has offered a response after the movie pulled in just $27.6 million for its opening weekend, made off a budget of between $48-55 million.
Taking to social media to address the poor return, Banks quipped on Twitter: "Well, if you're going to have a flop, make sure you're name is on it at least 4x.
"I'm proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it's in the world."