Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Picture: AP

Sir Elton John, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz, and Randy Newman will all perform at this year's Academy Awards. The 72-year-old singer will take to the stage at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on February 9th to perform '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' from his biopic 'Rocketman', and 'Harriet' star Cynthia - who is up for the Actress in a Leading Role gong for her portrayal of abolitionist Harriet Tubman - will sing 'Stand Up' from the motion picture.

Randy Newman will sing 'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away', from 'Toy Story 4', 'Frozen II' star Idina Menzel is to perform 'Into the Unknown' from the animated movie alongside Aurora, and Chrissy Metz is to sing 'I'm Standing With You' from 'Breakthrough'.

This combination of photos shows, from left, Randy Newman, Cynthis Erivo, Idina Menzel, Elton John and Chrissy Metz who will perform nominated songs at the 92nd Oscars on Feb. 9. Picture: AP

All five are nominated in the Original Song category and as well as the quintet, Questlove will make a special appearance, and there will be a guest-conducted segment by Eímear Noone, who is the first woman to conduct during an Oscars telecast.

'Joker' leads the nominations for this year's Academy Awards with 11 nods, including one for Best Picture accolade, alongside 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', '1917', 'Ford v Ferrari', 'The Irishman', 'Jojo Rabbit', 'Little Women', 'Marriage Story', and 'Parasite'.

All thee of the most nominated films have also scored places on the Best Director shortlist for Todd Phillips ('Joker'), Quentin Tarantino ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'), and Sam Mendes ('1917'), alongside Bong Joon-ho for 'Parasite' and 'The Irishman' helmer Martin Scorsese.