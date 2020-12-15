Filmmakers invited to submit works for DIFF 2021

South Africa’s longest-running film festival, the Durban International Film Festival (DIFF), has opened entries for its 2021 event under the theme “Framing the Future, Cinema Unleashed”.

Regarded as one of the leading film festivals on the African continent, filmmakers are invited to to submit their feature films, documentaries and short films for the 42nd edition taking place from July 22 to August 1, 2021.

Head of Programming and Curator of the DIFF, Chipo Zhou, said 2020 turned the world topsy-turvy and the film industry was not spared.

“Although some of us adapted, for some, it was a completely devastating experience. As the year comes to an end, DIFF is evaluating the gains and losses looking to envision what the next few years will look like, but we choose to be optimistic and hopeful.”

She said the DIFF has been a space for critical engagement on contemporary issues told through the audio-visual gaze and the 42nd edition would be no different.