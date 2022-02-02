FIRST LOOK: Viola Davis shares stills from ‘The Woman King’

Academy award-winning actress Viola Davis shared the first pictures from the highly anticipated “The Woman King” movie, which is set to hit theatres later this year. Written by Dana Stevens and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the movie stars Davis, Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu, Zozibini Tunzi and Siv Ngesi in the historical epic.

The movie is inspired by events that took place in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states in Africa during the 18th and 19th centuries. It follows Nanisca (Davis), general of the all-female military unit, and Nawi (Mbedu), an ambitious recruit who together fought enemies who violated their honour, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for. Taking to her Twitter page, the “How To Get Away With Murder” star shared two pictures of her character in a field in full warrior garb.

She captioned the post: “I’m deeply honored and excited to bring this incredible story of these badass female warriors to life. “Get ready for THE WOMAN KING, exclusively in movie theaters this Fall!! 🎬👸🏿👑 @WomanKingMovie #BlackHistoryMonth.” I’m deeply honored and excited to bring this incredible story of these badass female warriors to life. Get ready for THE WOMAN KING, exclusively in movie theaters this Fall!! 🎬👸🏿👑 @WomanKingMovie #BlackHistoryMonth 🤎🤎🤎 pic.twitter.com/Y92vyydi7C — Viola Davis (@violadavis) February 1, 2022 Over the weekend, Boyega shared some snaps from his hike up Table Mountain in Cape Town.