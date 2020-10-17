George Clooney to produce movie with Bob Dylan

George Clooney and his producing partner Grant Heslov are to produce “Calico Joe” alongside Bob Dylan, with the “Up in the Air” star also set to direct. The “Up in the Air” actor and his Smokehouse Pictures partner, Grant Heslov, are set to produce an adaptation of John Grisham's baseball-themed novel “Calico Joe” alongside the “Blowin' in the Wind” hitmaker's Grey Water Park Productions, while the 59-year-old Hollywood hunk will also serve as director. The story is set in the world of Major League Baseball and tells a tale about fathers and sons, and forgiveness and redemption. George and Grant said in a joint statement: "John has written a beautiful story and the chance to collaborate with Bob to bring it to the screen is just fantastic." Bob added: “George and Grant see in this book what I see in it – a powerful story that will resonate with young and old alike. People in all walks of life will be able relate to it."

The script's development is being financed by Ara Keshishian's new venture ZQ Entertainment, and a multi-million dollar financing and development fund managed by Petr Jakl and represented by attorney Martin J. Barab. The fund aims to develop 15 high-end film and TV projects a year.

Ara, Petr and Marin will also executive produce the movie.

Peter and Ara said in a joint statement: "In this climate, with the ever-evolving distribution landscape and different ways to reach audiences, we feel this is the perfect time to focus on development with the best storytellers.

"The calibre of talent involved, and quality of John Grisham’s amazing book is the exact type of content we are looking to develop and produce.

"Smokehouse’s track record speaks for itself and we look forward to working with them and the legendary Bob Dylan to bring this story to life."