Greta Gerwig is open to directing ‘Bond’ film after ‘Barbie’ beats ‘Oppenheimer’ in box office takings

Greta Gerwig would "never say never" to helming a Bond film. The 'Barbie' director is open to helming a movie in the iconic spy thriller franchise and admitted she is a fan of the franchise's producer Barbara Broccoli.

Appearing on the 'Total Film' podcast, she said: “Oh my God. We’re going to just stick with some lions and some dolls for the moment. “But you never know. I really like Barbara Broccoli, so…” Gerwig was referring to 'Barbie' and the challenge of making multiple film adaptations of ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ books by C.S. Lewis.

Of the latter project, she confessed: “I haven’t even really started wrapping my arms around it, but I’m properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. “I think when I’m scared, it’s always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it’ll be like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t do that one.’" The 'Little Women' director is both "terrified" and "excited".

She added: “But yeah, no. I’m terrified of it. It’s extraordinary and it’s exciting.” During its opening weekend, 'Barbie' has made a whopping $337-million at the global box office, while Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', released on the same day, had raked in $174.2-million. Gerwig insists there's no rivalry between 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' - and has urged film fans to see both at the cinema.

The 'Ladybird' director is adamant the movie starring Margot Robbie as the iconic doll and the Cillian Murphy-starring nuclear new drama - known collectively as 'Barbenheimer' - both deserve to be seen on the big screen.